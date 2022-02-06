Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.88. The company had a trading volume of 245,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,059. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

