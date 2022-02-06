King DAG (KDAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,331.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $7,331.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109892 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

