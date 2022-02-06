King DAG Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. King DAG has a total market cap of $22.58 million and approximately $7,331.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109892 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

