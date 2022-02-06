Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 159.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

