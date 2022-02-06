Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $198.51 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.