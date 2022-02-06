Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.46% of Kirkland’s worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 220,463 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.67. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

