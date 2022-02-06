KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 600,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,591. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

