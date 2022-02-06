Kleros Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $61.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00544826 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.