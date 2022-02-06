Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.13 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $86.13 million and $468,003.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07144588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.98 or 0.99658689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006568 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.