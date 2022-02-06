Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Kodiak Sciences worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 551,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares worth $1,846,531. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.