Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $70.53 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $70.53 million and $3.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00292013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00081323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00111640 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,100,579 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.