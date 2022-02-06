Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $68.72 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $68.72 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00294768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00080797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00108842 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,096,106 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

