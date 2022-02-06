Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

