Kuai Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $944,934.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $944,934.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110070 BTC.

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

