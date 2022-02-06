Kusama (KSM) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $56.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $198.66 or 0.00470678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

