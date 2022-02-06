Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.