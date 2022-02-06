LABS Group (LABS) One Day Volume Hits $131,026.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $131,026.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

