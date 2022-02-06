Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.