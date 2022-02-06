Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.