Lamden (TAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $669,170.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $669,170.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

