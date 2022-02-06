Landbox Hits One Day Volume of $2,291.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $80,305.54 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

