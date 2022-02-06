Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $81,079.87

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $81,079.87 and approximately $208.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

