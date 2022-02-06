Landshare (LAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00005739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $250,628.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109909 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,796,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,683,124 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

