Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $104.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.48 million to $113.80 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $350.55 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.