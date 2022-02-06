Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $6.21 on Friday. Latch has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

