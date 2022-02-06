Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$44.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

