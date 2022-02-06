Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.62% of Lear worth $244,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $13,301,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 16.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $167.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.