LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of LendingClub worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

