Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-$1.03 EPS.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,723. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

