Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Leslie’s updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-$1.03 EPS.
Leslie’s stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,723. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.
In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leslie’s (LESL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.