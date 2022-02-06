Lethean Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $324.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $826,606.18 and $324.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,574.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.60 or 0.07181271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00297082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.37 or 0.00763372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012464 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00407268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00232233 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.