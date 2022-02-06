LGCY Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $227,038.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $36.49 million and $227,038.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

