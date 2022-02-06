Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%.

LICY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $351,000.

NYSE LICY remained flat at $$7.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,882. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

