Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $79,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,595 shares of company stock worth $1,126,578. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.