Linden Advisors LP Acquires 635,581 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Linden Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Baozun worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Baozun by 213.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 26.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Baozun stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.50. 455,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,458. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.