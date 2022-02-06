Linden Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,916 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 2.39% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of FVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.