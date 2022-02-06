Linden Advisors LP Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Linden Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,333 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWNI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

