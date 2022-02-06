Linden Advisors LP Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,332 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Tailwind Two Acquisition worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 97,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,398. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

