Linden Advisors LP Invests $1.41 Million in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 1,334,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,191. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $36.90.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.