Linden Advisors LP Sells 179,250 Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,250 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.04% of MDH Acquisition worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 575,982 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,847. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

