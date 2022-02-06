Linden Advisors LP Sells 73,113 Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Linden Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,113 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

