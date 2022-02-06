LINK (LN) Market Cap Tops $820.12 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.24 or 0.00328905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $820.12 million and approximately $799,164.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

