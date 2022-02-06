Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $6.13 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $814.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00110366 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

