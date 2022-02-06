Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $1,624.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,170.91 or 0.99153126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,416,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

