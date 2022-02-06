Litecoin Plus Market Capitalization Achieves $114,462.46 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $114,462.46 and approximately $254.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.83 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00452772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

