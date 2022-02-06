Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Lithium Americas worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

