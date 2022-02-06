LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $94,597,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 20.4% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 22.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

