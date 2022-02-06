LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Tops $1,368.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $801,006.75 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00322331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006395 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.01206557 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.