Locus Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $546,506.00 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $546,506.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

