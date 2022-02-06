Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $130.34 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,527 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 90,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,853,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $262,229,000 after buying an additional 568,733 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

