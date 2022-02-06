Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.05 or 0.07188190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00299516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.70 or 0.00764368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00409584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00232526 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

